Love, football, and late-night chicken fingers: Taylor Swift celebrates Kelce’s Super Bowl win in style

After sipping brews during the game, Taylor Swift traded beer for vodka cranberries and chicken fingers as she celebrated boyfriend Travis Kelce’s championship win at a swanky Las Vegas nightclub. The Love Story singer reportedly joined Travis at an exclusive USD 20,000-a-table bash, adding her popstar sparkle to the post-Super Bowl revelry.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers marked their third Super Bowl win in five years, and Taylor was clearly smitten by her beau's performance. “Oh my god, I can't believe it!” she reportedly gushed, according to reports, showering Travis with praise. “I'm so proud of you!”

But it wasn’t just heartfelt moments on the field. The couple reportedly extended their celebration long into the night, hitting up XS Nightclub after the game. There, Travis even joined DJ Marshmello onstage, while Taylor's own hit Love Story provided the soundtrack for their romantic victory dance. As a source told a media organisation, the party wasn't over until 5 am, fuelled by late-night chicken fingers - a fitting ending to an epic celebration.

Taylor wasn’t just a supportive girlfriend throughout the game. Cheering alongside celebrities like Blake Lively and Ice Spice, she brought her brand of glam to the Allegiant Stadium, sporting a black corset top, sparkling jeans, and a custom football-shaped purse. The gold "87" necklace around her neck, Kelce's jersey number, was another sweet touch.

Beyond the personal celebrations, Taylor also found time for friendly connections, sharing sweet moments with fellow music icon Lana Del Rey and actress Blake Lively on the field.