Aamir Khan's Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar, who played child Babita Phogat, passes away aged 19

Suhani Bhatnagar, a child actor who debuted in the industry with Aamir Khan's Dangal, passed away earlier today. The 19-year-old essayed the role of child Babita Phogat and shared the screen space with Aamir, Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim. In an interview previously, director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that he selected Suhani for the role after auditioning over 11,000 girls.

As per media reports, Suhani was hospitalised at Delhi AIIMS for a side effect caused by a medication following an accident. Reportedly, her last rites took place at the Ajronda crematorium in Sector 15, Faridabad.

Reacting to the tragic news, Aamir Khan's production house released an official statement that reads, "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace."

National award-winning actress Aimee Baruah also shared a post offering condolences to the bereaved family. "Deeply anguished to hear about the untimely demise of the talented young actress Suhani Bhatnagar. Her performance in 'Dangal' was remarkable and left a lasting impact. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti," reads her post on X (formerly Twitter).

Speaking of Suhani's stint in the industry, the child actor, after Dangal, appeared in a few ads and later took a break from the screen to focus on her studies. At the time of shooting the sports drama, Suhani actively shared clicks with the cast featuring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.



