Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share first wedding pics! Check it out!

Jackky and Rakul look ravishing in their wedding outfits

Actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot today in Goa, and it was an intimate affair. The couple took to Instagram to share their wedding photos and captioned it “Mine now and forever 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni”.

Rakul Preet, a Tarun Tahiliani bride, stunned in an intricately embroidered lehenga that was bedecked with three-dimensional floral motifs in captivating ivory and blush hues, capturing the essence of modern allure. Jacky, whose attire was designed by the ace couturier was seen in a matching ivory sherwani with a long, layered kundan necklace.

Industry friends and well-wishers Ajay Devgn, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mrunal Thakur, Riteish Deshmukh all poured in their warmest wishes to the newly-wedded couple.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies: Reports