Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to have two wedding ceremonies: Reports

The countdown is on for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani! The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot in a beautiful Goa ceremony today, according to reports. Mark your calendars for an afternoon filled with love, family, and cultural celebrations.



“Their pheras will take place in the afternoon at ITC Grand South Goa in the presence of friends and family,” the report revealed, adding that fans can expect pictures to flood social media soon after the vows are exchanged. But that’s not all! Rakul and Jackky plan to double the fun with two distinct ceremonies – an Anand Karaj and a Sindhi-style ritual, honouring their respective traditions.

A source close to the couple shed light on the timing, “The choice of an early evening wedding reflects the couple’s desire for a bright and cheerful start to their marital journey.” And the celebrations don’t end there! An after-party awaits the guests, offering the perfect opportunity to raise a toast to the newlyweds.



The festive spirit is already soaring in Goa, where the pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a vibrant haldi ceremony. Tuesday saw the couple immersed in the joyous chaos of mehendi and sangeet, filled with lively performances by their loved ones.

Word on the street has it that Varun Dhawan grooved to Husn Hai Suhana from Coolie No 1, while Shilpa Shetty also graced the stage with her moves. But Rakul and Jackky’s love story extends beyond glitz and glamour. As reports stated, they’ve prioritised sustainability throughout their three-day celebration. “No physical invites have been sent, and there will be no crackers,” a source was quoted as saying, reflecting their commitment to a responsible and eco-friendly approach.



As the anticipation builds, one thing is certain: Rakul and Jackky’s Goa wedding promises to be a celebration of love, laughter, and cultural vibrancy. We can’t wait to see them embark on this exciting new chapter!