Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh kick off their fairytale wedding prep in Goa

Wedding bells are about to ring for Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, and the first glimpses of their fairytale celebration in Goa have arrived! After their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai, the lovebirds jetted off to the beach paradise, and now, thanks to online sleuths, we have a sneak peek at what awaits.

Imagine lush blooms framing a signboard declaring, ‘Bhagnani and Singh family welcome you.’ That’s just the beginning! Another photo revealed a personalised coconut etched with the initials ‘RP,’ hinting at a welcome drink with a romantic touch.

Their journey to Goa began on Saturday evening, with a visit to Siddhivinayak temple seeking blessings. The guest list promises to be starry, with Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Esha Deol, and Bhumi Pednekar already spotted arriving.

Mark your calendars for February 21, as the grand wedding unfolds in the presence of close friends and family. Sustainability takes centre stage, with digital invites replacing paper and a strict no-fireworks policy ensuring a responsible celebration.

While love takes centre stage, Jackky also has his production hat on. His upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to release on Eid 2024. The recently released title track has already generated buzz.

So, as the countdown to ‘I do’ begins, it’s clear that Jackky and Rakul are preparing a wedding filled with love, laughter, and a touch of eco-conscious romance. We can’t wait to see more snippets of their special day and wish them a lifetime of happiness together!