Kajal Aggarwal, Bhumi Pednekar and others congratulate newly-weds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Love found its happily ever after on the sun-kissed shores of Goa, as actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani exchanged vows at a beachside wedding. Radiating happiness, the couple stunned in matching ivory and pink outfits, sharing their picture-perfect moment with the world on Instagram. “Mine now and forever. 21-02-2024 #abdonobhagna-ni,” Rakul wrote, their hashtag playfully translating to ‘not scared anymore.’



Celebrities and fans alike rushed to shower the newlyweds with love. Kajal Aggarwal offered heartfelt wishes, “Congratulations darling @rakulpreet and @jackkybhagnani lots of love and best wishes for the both of you!” Bhumi Pednekar chimed in, “Never met people that are so alike, so this just feels perfect. Here’s to a lifetime of happiness!” Jawan actor Nayanthara wrote, “Congratulationsss u guys, lots of love to both of u.” The congratulatory chorus echoed with messages from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Raashii Khanna, Vaani Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and many more.

Rakul, a vision in a peach and pink lehenga adorned with sparkling diamonds, walked down the aisle alongside Jackky, who complemented her elegance in a cream-golden sherwani and statement necklace. Both outfits were meticulously crafted by Tarun Tahiliani, adding a touch of bespoke luxury to their special day.



Held at the ITC Grand South Goa hotel, the intimate ceremony saw the couple exchange vows in two distinct traditions - an Anand Karaj followed by a Sindhi ritual, honouring their heritages. The weeklong celebrations kicked off on February 19, filled with vibrant pre-wedding festivities that created a warm and joyful atmosphere.

With blessings flowing and cameras capturing their heartfelt emotions, the wedding was a star-studded affair. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and Ayushmann Khurrana were among the esteemed guests who witnessed the union of two souls.

As they embark on their new chapter together, Rakul and Jackky will continue to entertain audiences with their upcoming projects. Rakul awaits the release of Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal, while Jackky’s production Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises action-packed entertainment with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others.