South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger passes away at 41

South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger was found dead on Friday. Shinsadong was found dead earlier today by an acquaintance, reports a media publication.

The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.

Shinsadong Tiger is as a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's Roly Poly, Apink's No No No and Remember, EXID's Up and Down and DDD, and Momoland's Bboom Bboom.

He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with Diamond.

