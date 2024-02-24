South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger passes away at 41
An acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him
South Korean producer Shinsadong Tiger was found dead on Friday. Shinsadong was found dead earlier today by an acquaintance, reports a media publication.
The reports state that an acquaintance visited the 41-year-old producer at his home after not being able to reach him and reported it to the police upon finding him passed away.
Shinsadong Tiger is as a hitmaker in the industry as he has produced popular tracks such as T-ara's Roly Poly, Apink's No No No and Remember, EXID's Up and Down and DDD, and Momoland's Bboom Bboom.
He also launched the girl group TRI.BE, who recently made a comeback with Diamond.
