Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur name their newborn son ‘Vardaan’, share pics on social media

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur announced the arrival of their son, Vardaan, on February 7. The couple, radiating love and happiness, took to Instagram on Friday to share the name of their little bundle of joy, aptly meaning ‘blessing’ in English.

The first glimpse of baby Vardaan melted hearts instantly. Dressed in matching pink outfits, Vikrant and Sheetal cradled their sleeping son, their smiles overflowing with parental pride. Another photo showcased a cute toy with the name ‘Vardaan’ imprinted.

Earlier this month, the couple’s announcement of their pregnancy had sent waves of excitement through their fans. “For we have become one,” they wrote, their words echoing the profound bond they share. Actors like Rasika Dugal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala showered the couple with congratulatory messages, reflecting the warmth and affection they inspire.

Vikrant, fresh off his critically acclaimed performance in 12th Fail, has won hearts with his dedication to diverse roles. He portrayed the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man who rose from poverty to become an IPS officer.

Now, with Vardaan’s arrival, Vikrant embarks on a new chapter, one filled with sleepless nights, endless cuddles, and the immense joy of fatherhood. He will be next seen in the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report. Congratulations to the happy couple, and may their lives be forever enriched by the presence of little Vardaan!