Prabhas rings in New Year 2024 with warm wishes and gratitude for fans, celebrates ‘Salaar’ success

As the world embraced the arrival of 2024, Prabhas took to Instagram to extend heartfelt New Year wishes to his fans. Alongside his wishes, he expressed gratitude for the overwhelming success of Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, sharing a still from the film. In his post, Prabhas stated, “While I decide the fate of Khansaar, you all sit back and have a fantastic New Year darlings! Thank you for owning Salaar Cease Fire and making it a big success.”

The response from fans was immediate, flooding the comments section with messages like “Happy New Year Darling!” The film itself has become a global phenomenon, breaking records by surpassing INR 500 crores at the box office.

Acknowledging the film's success, Prabhas expressed deep gratitude and humility. He remarked, “I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience. Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team.”

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the mastermind behind KGF films, Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as it brings together the talents of Prashanth and Prabhas for the first time.

In the film, Prabhas plays the titular role of Salaar, leading an ensemble cast. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the movie faced a massive box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, yet it emerged successful, captivating audiences with its action-packed cinematic spectacle.