Shruti Haasan ushers in 2024 with father Kamal Haasan, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, and family

Actress Shruti Haasan embraced the arrival of 2024 with a heartwarming family gathering, deviating from the trend of extravagant overseas New Year’s parties. The celebration included her father, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, her aunt Suhasini, and Suhasini's husband, acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. The photos from the intimate celebration were shared by the actress on her Instagram stories.

Opting for elegance, both Shruti and Kamal donned stylish black outfits, and Shantanu was also a part of the family-centric revelry. Shruti took to Instagram to extend New Year wishes and express her sentiments about spending the occasion in her hometown, Chennai, after many years.

She credited Santanu for capturing delightful pictures of her during the celebration. Shruti shared playful videos and photos with Shantanu, capturing the joyous spirit of the occasion.

Also read: Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika gifts custom-designed Air Force 1 High to Badshah

On the work front, Shruti has established herself in the Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi film industries. Her recent role as the female lead in the movie Salaar, where she portrayed Prabhas’ love interest, received acclaim.

Currently working on the bilingual project titled Dakkayid, set to release in Hindi and Telugu, Shruti stars alongside Bollywood actor Adivi Sesh. The film’s teaser has already generated excitement among fans. In 2023, Shruti had a successful year with notable roles in Walter Veerayya alongside Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and Veer Samha Reddy with Balakrishna, both well-received at the box office.

She showcased her dancing skills in a song from the movie Hi Nanna, starring Nani. After a year filled with Telugu films in 2023, Shruti is set to venture back into Hindi cinema. Her last appearance in a Tamil film was in Laabam (2021), where she co-starred with Vijay Sethupathi, directed by the late SP Jananathan.

Also read: Shruti Haasan’s ‘Monster Machine’ is about finding the ‘monster’ within