Jr NTR expresses 'shock' on his return from Japan as the country suffers earthquake

RRR star Jr NTR has confirmed his return from Japan, in the wake of the country getting hit by an earthquake. The actor, who rang in the new year in the country, confirmed the news of his return to India and expressed his shock over the calamity.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he also prayed for the recovery of the people living there. His caption read, "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hope for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan"

Many of his followers tweeted in response showing their concern. One commented, “Stay safe anna (brother)", while another wrote, "Thank God you’re back to India. Stay strong Japan. Thank you for your concern." "A very serious thing happened, but Japanese people, including the suburbs of Ishikawa, have an indomitable spirit in any situation like RRR Bheem." wrote one of his Japanese fan pages.

For the uninitiated, Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes on Monday. Reports suggest that at least eight people are dead and buildings and vehicles have been damaged. In some areas, officials have warned residents to stay away from their homes as there is a risk of more such quakes. The Japan Meteorological Agency has already issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of Japan's main island of Honshu and for the northern island of Hokkaido.

