Shreyas Talpade opens up about his recent heart attack, says, ‘I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes’

Actor Shreyas Talpade recently opened up about his recent health scare. The actor had a heart attack and underwent an angioplasty earlier this month. In a candid interview, the artist revealed that he was ‘clinically dead’ for a few minutes during the incident on December 14. Shreyas also shared that his family has a history of heart-related conditions, and due to persistent fatigue in recent months, he has been taking medications and precautions.

Detailing the harrowing experience, Shreyas said, “Suddenly, I felt breathless, and my left hand started paining. I could barely walk to my vanity van and change my clothes. I thought it was a muscle pull since we were shooting action sequences. You don’t think of the worst-case scenario, right? ‘I had never experienced this kind of fatigue.’” His wife, Deepti, rushed him to the hospital as his symptoms worsened.

Shreyas recounted the moment he realized the severity of his condition, stating, “As soon as I got into the car, I felt I should head straight to the hospital, but thought I should go home first. My wife, Deepti, saw me in that state, and within 10 minutes, we were on our way to the hospital.” He revealed that by the time he reached the hospital gate, his face went numb, and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Shreyas said that, upon regaining consciousness, he apologized to his wife for the ordeal. Reflecting on the life-changing incident, he emphasized the importance of health and urged others not to take it for granted. “I was clinically dead for a couple of minutes... I was never hospitalized before in my life, not even for a fracture, so I didn't see this coming. Don't take your health for granted. The times are so uncertain that you must give extreme importance to your health. If that falls apart, nothing else matters. Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. An experience like this changes your perspective on life,” he added.