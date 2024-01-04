Two months after a dreamy wedding, Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai announce pregnancy

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala.

Amala was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay and got divorced in 2017. Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers shared some snaps from her maternity shoot.

In the photos, she is seen in a red halter-neck crop top and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned: “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and said: “Big big congratulations you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, “Congratulations.”

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Neelathamara. She was last seen in Bholaa. She next has Aadujeevitham, and Dvija in the pipeline.

Also Read: Amala Paul shares magical photos from wedding with Jagat Desai, ditches red for lilac lehenga