Why Feroz Khan docked Zeenat Aman’s pay, "You're late and you're going to pay for the delay"

Zeenat Aman took her Instagram followers on a journey through time, taking them through her "rocky start" with veteran filmmaker-actor, Feroz Khan. Zeenat Aman spills the reason why her pay was docked when filming Qurbani and her interesting yet loud phone call with the late legend.

She started at the very beginning as any good story goes, she mentioned how she was offered a secondary role by Feroz, which she politely declined. She was greeted with a string of expletives. "It was the '70s, my star was on the rise and he called me on the telephone to offer me a role in his upcoming production. It was a secondary part, and so I politely refused the offer. Feroz was incensed and let out a stream of expletives while I held the receiver away from my ear!" she recalls.

She then mentions how she eventually got back in the good books with Feroz when he offered her a role in her film. He very promptly began the offer, saying, "It's the lead role, so don't reject it." That’s how Qurbani got its leading lady. Zeenat Aman is a lady of the past and always fills her followers with nostalgia. She credits her set etiquettes to none other than Feroz and said, "I often discuss set etiquette in my captions, so l'd be amiss to neglect Feroz's influence on me in this regard."

She also shared a story of how a lapse in her diligence while arriving to set cost her her pay. “I was quite a diligent worker, but on one occasion, my youth got the better of me. Though we had an early call time the next day, l agreed to go out to a party. It was a fantastic night of dance and drink, and unsurprisingly, I landed up one hour late to set. Feroz was glowering behind his camera, and before I could offer him my meager excuse, he cut me down to size. 'Begum, you're late and you're going to pay for the delay.' No argument, no scolding, but you can be sure that he docked my pay to pay the crew for that one-hour delay!"

Zeenat concluded her story by complimenting her old friend and looking back at one of her favorite projects, Qurbani. "Feroz was suave, charming and polished. He was a talented actor-director, and Qurbani remains one of my favorite projects to date." She also referred to him as the embodiment of Rizz and after her stories, we’d have to agree.

