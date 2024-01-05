Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput ring in New Year in Bhutan

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput along with their family, welcomed the new year amidst a picturesque escape to Bhutan. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped a series of photographs recently.

Mira, who often captures familial bliss, unveiled the photographs on her Instagram handle. In a captivating series, she shared glimpses of an audience with Queen Jetsun Pema and a heartwarming group portrait with Kind Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck featuring Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and her parents Bela and Vikramaditya Rajput.

Take a look at the images here:

The power couple was last in the news when they bought their latest acquisition, a chic Mercedes–Maybach GLS 600, in December. The social media sphere was set ablaze with images of the duo posing alongside their luxurious new car.

Also read: 'He has been there from the start,' Janhvi Kapoor on rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya