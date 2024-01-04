'He has been there from the start,' Janhvi Kapoor on rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor graced the couch and spilt secrets from each other's personal lives. The episode delved into Janhvi's romantic journey, with discussions revolving around her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Karan Johar enquired about Janhvi's dating front and much talked about coziness with Shikhar. Without any qualms, Janhvi revealed that Shikhar has been a constant figure in her life and talked about how he has supported her and her family through tough times.

"I won't say that but I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for Dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything, or he is a pushover, or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," she shared.

The actress also emphasized the genuine nature of their friendship, noting that it is devoid of any expectations. During the conversation, she also touched upon her dating preferences, revealing a philosophy that steers her away from romantic involvement with actors.

When questioned by Karan Johar about this stance, she explained that she perceives relationships with fellow actors as potentially turbulent. She added that she is looking for someone who can appreciate her moments of self-absorption while maintaining a harmonious connection, and discussed how it's difficult to maintain the relationship when both partners are from similar demanding professions.

