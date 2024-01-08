Golden Globe Awards 2024: ‘I’ve learned the art of holding an envelope,’ says Jared Leto as he makes fun of his method-actor reputation 

At the Golden Globe Awards 2024 ceremony today, actor Jared Leto joined Angela Bassett as a presenter. While on stage, he took a moment to mock his own stature as a method-actor as one of Hollywood's infamous method-actors.

The Oscar-winning actor was on stage to announce this year's nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, the winners for which were Robert Downey Jr. for Oppenheimer and Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers respectively.

Also read: Ali Wong bags the Golden Globe Award 2024 for her performance in Beef [DEETS]

Jared said, “I have been in presenter mode for weeks now. I’ve been doing research developing my character, incessantly reminding everyone around me to please call me by my character name, dammit.” Angela asked, “You mean ‘Jared Leto?'”

To this, Jared quipped, “Exactly! I’ve also learned the art of holding an envelope. It’s about the angle, the grip. It’s about the subtlety, the meaningful connection between presenter partner and paper. It is a deeply emotional journey…This is embodying the spirit of the Golden Globes. Feeling each nominee’s hopes and dreams at your fingertips as you hold their destiny and their agent’s bonuses/balls in your hands.”

Stories about Jared's method acting are quite popular. Be it him shedding 40 pounds for his Oscar-winning performance in Dallas Buyers Club or sending his fellow cast members disgusting presents because he was so much into the character of Joker for Suicide Squad.

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez clink glasses as they strike a pose