Ali Wong bags the Golden Globe Award 2024 for her performance in Beef [DEETS]

Starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in leading roles as Danny Cho and Amy Lau respectively, Beef, a 2023 comedy-drama television limited series, is dominating the Golden Globe Awards and how!

The lead star, Ali Wong bagged the statuette and became the first actress of Asian descent to win best actress in the limited series or TV movie category. She beat Lessons in Chemistry actress Brie Larson, Love & Death nominee Elizabeth Olsen, Juno Temple for Fargo, Dead Ringers' Rachel Weisz and Daisy Jones & The Six's Riley Keough.

As Wong walked up to receive the award, she received a congratulatory kiss from her boyfriend Bill Hader. In her winning speech, she said, "I really need to thank Sunny so much for creating such a beautiful show and inviting me to be a part of it, and the friendship that I made with you and Steven and Jake and the rest of the cast and crew will always be the best thing that came out of Beef."

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support. It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother," she added.

For the unversed, Beef is a 10-episode tragicomedy about a protracted feud between the lead actors after they are involved in a road rage accident. Besides Steven and Ali, the series also features Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe and Patti Yasutake playing key supporting roles.

