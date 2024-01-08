Golden Globe Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Male Actor trophy for ‘Oppenheimer’

The 81st Golden Globes kicked off the awards season with Oppenheimer making its mark. Robert Downey Jr secured the Best Supporting Male Actor – Motion Picture for his stellar performance in Oppenheimer, marking the film’s first win. Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home the Best Supporting Female Actor – Motion Picture for her outstanding role in The Holdovers, adding to Oppenheimer's triumph.

The competition is fierce, with Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leading with nine nominations, closely trailed by Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer with eight nods. The anticipation is high, and the event can be streamed on Lionsgate in India.

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon has garnered seven nominations at the Golden Globe Awards, competing with Yorgos Lanthimos's self-discovery adventure, Poor Things, which also earned seven nominations. Celine Song’s directorial debut, Past Lives, received five nominations, while Leonard Bernstein's biopic Maestro, courtroom drama Anatomy of a Fall, and May December secured four nominations each. On the TV front, HBO’s Succession dominated with nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, each with five nods.

Hosting this year’s ceremony is the talented US comedian and actor Jo Koy, with an impressive lineup of presenters, including Oprah Winfrey, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck, America Ferrara, Michelle Yeoh, Issa Rae, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, and Amanda Seyfried. As Oppenheimer takes home its initial victories, the Golden Globes set the stage for a thrilling awards season, celebrating outstanding performances and cinematic achievements.