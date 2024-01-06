Gerard Butler to play his ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ character again in live-action remake

Actor Gerard Butler is set to reprise his role as the burly Viking leader Stoick in the live-action remake of the animated movie How to Train Your Dragon.

He's the first legacy cast member to make the jump, which will reteam him with Dean DeBlois, who returns to write, direct and produce the newest entry in the popular franchise, reports media source.



Also Read: Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar come together for a conversation about their craft and more

Joining Butler are previously announced stars Mason Thames and Nico Parker, who will star as Hiccup and Astrid. Further casting has yet to be revealed.

As per the source, the live-action adaptation will be "rooted in stories that are as sweeping as they are intimate" and will "draw audiences deep into DreamWorks Animation's imaginative lore.”



Also Read: Yuvraj Menda on playing Dilton Doiley in The Archies

The first film in the animated franchise was released in 2010 and captivated audiences with the unlikely friendship of an adolescent Viking named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and a fearsome Night Fury dragon named Toothless and their wild adventures together. Sequels How to Train Your Dragon 2 and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World followed in 2014 and 2019. To date, the franchise has earned more than $1.6 billion at the worldwide box office and garnered four Academy Award nominations.

The films are based on the best-selling books by Cressida Cowell. The live-action How to Train Your Dragon is slated to hit theatres on June 13, 2025.