Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares a heartfelt note on his 50th birthday, says, ‘You’ve always been larger than life’

As Hrithik Roshan marks his golden milestone of 50 years, his mother, Pinkie Roshan, orchestrated a heartwarming surprise for the Bollywood star. Taking to her Instagram, Pinkie shared a touching note dedicated to her son, accompanied by an unseen photo from Hrithik's childhood days and a glimpse of his look from the upcoming film, Fighter.

The nostalgic image featured a five-month-old Hrithik, and as he turned 50, Pinkie embarked on a journey down memory lane. In her heartfelt note, she expressed, “These 2 photos represent the same pure soul with a golden heart. From 5 months to 50, your journey may be shared across celluloid and social media to millions, but those who know and love you, we know that you’ve always been larger than life.”

Pinkie reminisced about the joy Hrithik brought into her life since his inception, stating, “Many nights I’d sleep with my heartbeat singing its lullaby and soothing yours as it grew within my spirit.” She praised her son for spreading joy, making people laugh, and uplifting others. Pinkie highlighted Hrithik's commitment to serving others, standing up for the downtrodden, and setting an example for his sons.

Expressing admiration for Hrithik’s values, Pinkie noted, “Your entire life has been about serving others and helping them reach their true potential, touch nirvana and go beyond the limits they’ve put on themselves.” She emphasised that Hrithik practices what he preaches, inspiring others to be happy and celebrate life.

In her sign-off, the proud mother conveyed, “You make me proud and inspire me at the same time. It’s because of you that I smile with such energy every day. Keep soaring, pierce the sky, and go farther than you dare to dream because at 50, the universe is yours for the taking. Happy Birthday and all my love.”

While the actor is yet to respond to his mother’s heartfelt post, it has resonated with many on the internet, with some dubbing it as ‘one of the greatest posts’ of the day. Hrithik’s upcoming film, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, is set to be released on January 25.