Vicky Kaushal shares early review for Merry Christmas, calls it Katrina Kaif's 'best work till date' 

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas released in theatres today and sharing an early review of the same, we have Vicky Kaushal. The actor, a proud husband, took to his Instagram handle to heap praises for Katrina's performance.

His post reads, "#MerryChristmas everyone! So freaking proud of you love for how beautifully you have surrendered yourself to Sriram Sir’s masterful storytelling and to the complexities of ‘Maria’… her rawness, her mystery, her magic… all done with such honesty and nuance! And that dance… uff! This one’s truly your best work till date."

Previously in an interview with Indulge, we got a glimpse of Vicky's unconditional love for Katrina and the changes he witnessed after his marriage with the actress.

"When you are connected on a fundamental level, you build your life around those values and you tend to understand each other throughout the journey. This is what drives us together even if we are two different people with contrasts — we understand each other. Since we are in the same profession, we also understand each other’s work commitments, our work timings, when we can take out time for each other and the challenges of this field," he shared.

Coming to his latest post, Vicky also applauded Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead role in the film directed by Sriram Raghavan and said, "don’t know how you bring that childlike innocence in your characters but it’s pure joy to watch you bring Albert alive."

Check out the post here:

Speaking of Merry Christmas, the neo-noir mystery thriller film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. This marks Katrina's Tamil debut and the third Hindi film for Vijay.