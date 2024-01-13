Anurag Kashyap recently had a meet-up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and expressed admiration for him and his recent film Animal. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Anurag referred to Sandeep as the ‘most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment.’ He also shared snapshots of their meeting.

In the first picture, Anurag was seen grinning and placing his hand on Sandeep’s shoulder. For the rendezvous, Anurag donned a cream T-shirt under a black jacket and denim. Sandeep was attired in a printed shirt and pants. Both shared smiles and posed for the camera.

Sharing the photos, Anurag wrote, “Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged, and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me, he is the most honest, vulnerable, and lovely human being. And I really don’t give a f*** what anyone thinks of him or his film. I wanted to meet the man, and I had questions, and he answered everything I asked of him about his film that I actually saw twice.”

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap poses with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, calls Animal ‘the biggest game-changer of Hindi cinema’

Also read: Karan Johar praises Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, says, ‘To me it is the best film of the year’

“Thank you for being patient and being yourself. 40 days since I first saw Animal, and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game-changer of Hindi cinema in the long time and a film whose impact (good or bad) can't be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him,” he added.

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, “Wow, this was difficult for me to read.” "Anurag, you were right. You're really lost,” added another person. “Disappointed is an understatement here,” read a comment.

Animal was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny. The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, with Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Rannvijay Singh seeking revenge after an assassination attempt on his father.

The film grossed over INR 800 crore at the box office. Prem Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Suresh Oberoi also feature in the movie. Animal left many fans excited with a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled Animal Park, where Ranbir would potentially have a double role.