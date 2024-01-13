Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce plan get engaged on their first anniversary: Reports

The rumor mill is buzzing with whispers of a summer engagement between global pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce. Although neither has officially confirmed the speculation, insiders close to the couple suggest the presence of a sparkling ring and the promise of a fairytale ending. According to sources cited by a media organization, the couple, deeply in love, may be gearing up to take their relationship to the next level.

Speculations about their engagement first surfaced in December of last year, with hints that Kelce might propose during Swift’s birthday, especially considering her frequent appearances at Chiefs games. However, recent whispers suggest the couple intentionally avoided a winter holiday proposal to avoid any appearance of hastiness. An insider was quoted as saying, “They don't want it to seem like it’s rushed insanity.”

Also read: Golden Globe Awards 2024: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez clink glasses as they strike a pose

Valentine’s Day may not witness a proposal either, as the couple appears cautious about taking their time. Despite Kelce expressing some pressure about choosing the perfect gift, sources suggest that Taylor and Travis have a plan in motion and are adhering to their original timeline. The insider spilled the beans, sharing, “Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan.”

If the rumors are to be believed, the couple might exchange engagement vows on their one-year anniversary in July. While details about the timeline of their romance remain somewhat private, sparks seemingly flew in 2022, and by the summer of 2023, fans started catching glimpses of the duo together. The public confirmation of their relationship came during Swift’s Argentina leg of the Eras tour, where she publicly kissed Kelce during a concert.

Also read: Taylor Swift breaks Elvis Presley’s record as solo artiste with most weeks at top spot on album chart

In a recent interview, Kelce revealed that their connection was facilitated by a mutual friend after he missed a chance to meet her at her Kansas City concert. He expressed gratitude for having private time to get to know each other away from the public eye. Swift echoed this sentiment, saying, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Sources also claim that Kelce sought the blessing of Swift’s father last year, with one insider stating, “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”