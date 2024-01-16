Allu-Konidela family celebrates Makar Sankranti together Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ramcharan and Varun Tej

For the Allu-Konidela family, renowned in the South Indian entertainment industry, Makar Sankranti is not just a festival, it is a grand celebration that unites generations. This year's festivities was particularly special with almost all members coming to partake in thejoyous rituals and celebrations of the harvest festival.



The atmosphere in the Allu-Konidela household during Makar Sankranti is vibrant and is filled with the spirit of togetherness. The Allu-Konidela family gathered in Bengaluru, donned in traditional attire. Chiranjeevi, Naga babu, Allu Arjun, Ramcharan and Varu Tej wore kurta-pyjama, while Upasana Kamineni, Sneha Reddy, Niharika Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi wore red dresses.

Pawan Kalyan couldn’t attend the occasion due to political commitments. A photo was shared, which shows Chiranjeevi with his wife Surekha, Ramcharan with Upasana, and their daughter Klin Kaara, Allu Arjun with Sneha. Interestingly, Rhyme, Ram Charan’s dog, also made a charming appearance.

Chiranjeevi shared the photo on X, expressing Sankranti's wishes emphasising the celebration of dairy crops and Bhoga Bhagya. He extended Sankranti wishes to all, aiming for joy to flourish in every home. Upasana Kamineni uploaded the same photo on her Instagram. She included another picture capturing her sweet moments with Ram Charan. The image depicts Upasana embracing Charan from behind as they watch their kids play with their dog Rhyme.

