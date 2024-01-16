Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas host intimate beach party for daughter Malti Marie's 2nd birthday

Maltie Marie is living the dream of many girls out there when it comes to beach parties. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Maltie Marie's second birthday in one of the most adorable and serene ways possible — an intimate celebration by the beach.



The couple's fan page delightedly shared glimpses of the low-key event on various social media platforms. One of the videos shows Nick Jonas and Priyanka walking on the beach, holding hands as they walk away from the party. Other pictures and clips show an intimate gathering with close family and friends, including the presence of Cavanaugh James and Divya Akhouri. The birthday girl, who turned two on Monday, wore a cute red outfit while enjoying her day.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rings in 2024 with heartwarming moments with Nick Jonas, Malti in Mexico [PICS]

Adding a personal touch to the celebration, Nick's younger brother, Franklin Jonas, assumed the role of a photographer, capturing and preserving special moments throughout the day. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas into the world via surrogacy in January 2022 and just like that the little girl became the talk of the world ever since.



The Chopra-Jonas family also celebrated the New Year in Mexico, with Priyanka later sharing heartfelt pictures reflecting on the challenges faced in 2023. Expressing her hopes for a serene and joyful 2024, she emphasised the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for upcoming projects, including her role in Heads of State. Additionally, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, promising an exciting year ahead for the versatile actor.



Also read: Alia 'can't wait' as Farhan looks for location in Rajasthan for 'Jee Le Zaraa'