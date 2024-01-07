Priyanka Chopra rings in 2024 with heartwarming moments with Nick Jonas, Malti in Mexico [PICS]

As 2024 rolled in, Priyanka Chopra kickstarted the year on a heartwarming note, sharing glimpses of her New Year celebration with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Mexico. The Instagram post showcased a series of moments capturing the family’s beachside revelry.

The first photo featured Nick holding Malti, nestled beside Priyanka on the sandy shores. Nick sported a green shirt and black pants, while Priyanka looked elegant in a white shirt and matching pants. Malti, their adorable daughter, donned a charming printed dress. Subsequent images depicted the trio enjoying the waves and sharing loving glances.

A tender moment unfolded in the next snap as Malti rested on Priyanka's chest for a selfie. The family glammed up for an event, with Priyanka in a green dress and beige heels, and Nick in a stylish blue ensemble. Their beach evening continued, capturing laughter and playfulness, with Priyanka holding crawling Malti and Nick sharing the joy.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in 2024 with sun, sand, and smiles in Cabo [PICS]

Captioning the post with heartfelt words, Priyanka emphasised the importance of holding loved ones close and wished everyone a Happy New Year. She wrote, “Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent.. maybe I still am. Here’s to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy New Year."

Nick responded with red heart emojis, and Jackie Shroff conveyed his wishes, saying, "Happiness Bhidu." The enchanting pictures showcased a perfect start to the year filled with love, laughter, and cherished family moments.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra credits family for playing a significant role in the actress’ upbringing

Priyanka, embracing the beach vibes, clicked a selfie in a black bikini by the poolside, accompanied by a good read. The post also featured pictures of their drinks, Malti’s tiny feet, and moments with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, near the ocean. The actor rocked different outfits, from knotted tops to skirts, embodying the carefree spirit of the seaside celebration.

The highlight was the trio on a yacht, with Malti taking charge of the wheel while singing joyously. Priyanka and Nick joined in, twinning in black outfits. Priyanka shared her reflections on the past year and hopes for 2024, expressing gratitude for family, love, joy, and community.