Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas ring in 2024 with sun, sand, and smiles in Cabo [PICS]

As the clock struck midnight to welcome 2024, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chose the sunny shores of Cabo, Mexico, for a festive family vacation, accompanied by their adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Recent pictures from the celebrity couple’s beach retreat were shared on a fan page on Instagram, capturing glimpses of their relaxed New Year’s celebration.

In some of the photos, Priyanka was seen donning a stylish white swimsuit during a beach day with Nick, who was casually dressed. The duo, along with family and friends, enjoyed quality time in Cabo. Nick even took on the role of a photographer, capturing moments seemingly of paparazzi filming the couple and others on the beach. Priyanka, in a chic black and white dress, carried their daughter Malti in her arms in some heartwarming snapshots.

More images showed Nick and Priyanka sharing a warm embrace at their hotel, drawing admiration from fans online. One Instagram user exclaimed, “My favourite power couple,” while another expressed the desire for more high-quality pictures of the duo. A fan sent love and best wishes for the couple in the new year, adding to the excitement surrounding the glamorous pair.

The New Year’s celebrations extended to include Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, and Nick's brother, singer Joe Jonas, who was present along with his family. Videos surfaced, showcasing the couple sporting ‘Happy New Year’ glasses and joyously celebrating with their close circle in Cabo.

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Head of State with John Cena and the Hindi-language movie Jee Le Zaraa, rumoured to feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The accomplished actress had a bustling 2023 with the releases of films like Love Again and the highly-discussed show Citadel.