Shahid Kapoor unveils blissful holiday album capturing family moments in Bhutan

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared his holiday album, which features his wife Mira Rajput, kids, mother Neliima Azeem, brother Ishaan Khatter, and his parents-in-law.

The actor has also extended his warm greetings for the year 2024.

Shahid and his family jetted off to Bhutan for the New Year vacation. The Jab We Met actor took to his Instagram account, where he enjoys 44 million followers, and dropped glimpses of his wholesome vacation with his family.



Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor





The series of photos shows Shahid having a fun time near the riverbed, with his wife, brother, and kids. One picture shows Shahid and Ishaan posing stylishly with their mother and actress Neliima.

The Kabir Singh actor is wearing a black outfit with a long black jacket and matching boots. While Ishaan is wearing a white jacket and grey cargo pants.

There is also a glimpse of Mira engaged in a heartfelt conversation with her mother-in-law, Neliima. One picture shows Shahid basking in the sun with his mother-in-law.

There is also a happy glimpse of Neliima and Mira’s mother. It seems that the mothers are singing songs.





Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

The last one in the album is a smiling solo picture of Shahid's father-in-law.

The Jersey actor captioned the post, "In 2024, take a little time to smile. Happy New Year all."





Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

He gave the geotag of Six Senses Bhutan to his post.

Shahid is the son of actor Pankaj Kapur and Neliima. His parents announced their separation in 1984. His mother, Neliima, later married actor Rajesh Khattar, and they have a son, Ishaan.



Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor





Shahid and Mira had tied the knot in July 2015. The couple have two children- daughter Misha, and son Zain.





Pic: Instagram/@shahidkapoor

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Bloody Daddy. He next has an untitled romantic comedy, and Deva in the pipeline.



