After Alia-Ranbir, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

The anticipation about the Ram Mandir consecration has certainly taken social media and what has added to the excitement has to be the guest list featuring celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and Prabhas. The latest ones to confirm their presence are Bollywood's favourite couple, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

A photo of the two posing with the invites has gone viral and their fans are reacting actively. If we go by the media reports, Virat will be attending the consecration and he has taken permission from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amidst the T20I matches for the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli celebrate 6 years of togetherness, drop photos from their anniversary celebration

Take a look at the photo here:

Virat-Anushka invited to the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Earlier, cricket legends like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar also received an invitation. From the film industry, Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, actor Yash and producer Mahaveer Jain will also be attending the event.

Coming to Virat and Anushka, the duo was lately in the news over second pregnancy rumours concerning which they are yet to release an official statement. On the work front, Anushka is gearing up for the release of her sports drama, Chakda Xpress, a biopic where she potrays the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's One8 Commune opens doors in Bengaluru, brings a savoury saga to the forefront