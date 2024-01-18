Raveena Tandon seeks blessings at Somnath Jyotirling temple with daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of ‘Karmma Calling’ release

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon recently undertook a soul-stirring journey to the sacred Somnath Jyotirling Temple along with her daughter Rasha Thadani. The artiste, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Karmma Calling, shared glimpses of her spiritual sojourn on her Instagram handle.

In a mesmerising reel posted on Wednesday, Raveena captured the divine moments spent at the temple. The reel featured a collection of pictures and videos showcasing the architectural marvel of the temple, devoted worshippers immersed in prayer, and intimate moments of Raveena and Rasha engaging in sacred rituals. The heartfelt post provided a serene glimpse into their spiritual experience.

Also read: Raveena Tandon completes sacred 12 Jyotirlinga yatra with daughter Rasha Thadani [PICS]

For the visit, Raveena gracefully adorned herself in a resplendent yellow and brown silk sari, while her daughter, Rasha, looked radiant in a vibrant pink salwar kameez. The post’s caption resonated with spiritual vibes as Raveena expressed, “Somnath! ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् | उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् || Har Har Mahadev!”

The post garnered admiration from fans, with many commending Raveena for instilling profound values and cultural awareness in her daughter. Raveena’s commitment to her spiritual journey resonated with the sentiment of “Har Har Mahadev,” echoing the devotee’s call to the great lord Shiva.

Also read: It took me and Raveena some time to come on the same page on the sets: Manish Gupta

As anticipation builds for her upcoming web series Karmma Calling, Raveena in a recent interview expressed her gratitude for the aligning of stars that brought this project to fruition. The series, based on the acclaimed American show Revenge, features a stellar cast including Varun Sood, Vikramjeet Virk, Waluscha De Sousa, Gaurav Sharma, Viraf Patel, and Amy Aela. Karmma Calling is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 26, promising audiences an enthralling narrative journey.



