Raveena Tandon completes sacred 12 Jyotirlinga yatra with daughter Rasha Thadani [PICS]

Bollywood's beloved actor Raveena Tandon, celebrated for her stellar performances, recently marked a significant milestone in her personal journey. The Padma Shri awardee, known not just for her acting prowess but also for her love for travel, accomplished the sacred 12 Jyotirlinga Yatra.

Sharing glimpses of her spiritual sojourn on December 22, Raveena embarked on the holy pilgrimage that commenced at Kedarnath Dham and concluded at the Rameswaram Temple. Accompanied by her daughter, Rasha Thadani, the mother-daughter duo not only sought divine blessings but also set major fashion goals during their sacred expedition.

Draped in a cream-hued sari adorned with golden borders and self-work, Raveena looked resplendent. Complementing it with a bottle green full-sleeved blouse, antique-style jewellery, soft makeup, and a graceful low bun, the actress radiated elegance. Rasha donned a pink sharara set with golden borders, added a touch of charm to their coordinated attire.

Capturing candid moments, Raveena and Rasha posed in casual wear against the backdrop of the Rameswaram Temple at night. The following day, they visited the temple to seek blessings. Additionally, Raveena cherished serene moments on the beach at Dhanush Kodi near the temple.

Expressing gratitude, Raveena penned a heartfelt note that resonated with spirituality and devotion. Her message reflected the completion of the 12 Holy Jyotirlings, extending thanks to Lord Shiva and concluding with an homage to the sacred land where the Ram Setu begins.

She captioned the post, “From Kedarnath to Rameswaram.. our quest to complete the 12 Holy Jyotirlings … thank you Shiva for everything… Har Har Mahadev, Jai Bholenath Shiv Shambhu…. At the tip of land where the Ram Setu starts, Jai Shri Ram …. #Ramsetu #Rameswaram #dhanuskodi #floating stones.”

Raveena’s spiritual journey stands not only as a testament to her unwavering faith but also as an inspiration for those seeking a blend of grace, style, and devotion on their sacred voyages.