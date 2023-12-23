Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde wrap up first Mumbai schedule for ‘Deva’

The action-packed saga Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, saw its initial Mumbai stint conclude. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has been the talk of the town since its announcement, promising a gripping cinematic ride.

Kicking off in late October 2023, Deva’s cameras mirrored the city’s crux, threading its narrative amidst the haste and rush of Mumbai’s streets. After two intense months, the team wrapped up the film’s first schedule, a significant step in its journey to the silver screen.

Roy Kapur Films proudly confirmed the successful completion, signalling a milestone in the movie’s production. Deva is slated to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, aligning with the festive zeal of Dussehra, promising audiences an adrenaline-pumping thriller.

Shahid, who last graced screens in the adrenaline-pumped action flick Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, made waves with its streaming debut on the OTT platform JioCinema. Adding to his repertoire, this year marked Shahid’s foray into the world of web series with his debut in Farzi. Reports suggest his return for Farzi 2, although there’s no official confirmation.

Beyond the highly anticipated Deva, Shahid has another project in the pipeline — an unnamed film co-starring Kriti Sanon. Planned for a theatrical release on February 9, 2024, the first glimpse of this mystery film showcased both actors in an intriguing face-off, seated on a bike against the backdrop of a serene beach.

