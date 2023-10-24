Shahid Kapoor unveils intense first look for his upcoming film ‘Deva’

To celebrate Dussehra, Shahid Kapoor gave his fans a special treat by unveiling the first look for his upcoming film, Deva. Not only did he share this sneak peek, but he also announced the movie's release date – it's set to hit theatres on Dussehra next year, on October 11, 2024.

Shahid Kapoor Deva First Look Viral Over The Internet

In the intriguing first look, Shahid appeared in a beefed-up avatar, exuding suave vibes in a white shirt and beige pants, sporting a stubble and shorter hair. Interestingly, his attire hints at the possibility that he's portraying a police officer in the film. He's also seen wearing a pendant that resembles a ring.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “DEVA in theatres on Dussehra 11th October 2024. @hegdepooja @rosshanandrrews @shariq_patel #SiddharthRoyKapur @zeestudiosofficial @RoyKapurFilms @zeemusiccompany @Zeecinema.”

Fans couldn't contain their excitement. One fan commented, “Shahid Kapoor with buzz cut, chain bracelet on wrist, white shirt and gun in his hand ... what a fabulous combo.” Another wrote, “WHAT A LOOK!!!! Best of luck @shahidkapoor.” And yet another expressed, “Superb news Deva. I am very excited for this one and also excited to see you as Cop.”

Deva Shahid Kapoor's a Brilliant Yet Rebellious Police Officer's Thrilling Journey

In Deva, Shahid stars alongside Pooja Hegde, and it has been directed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni. The film's producers shared insights into the storyline, explaining that it follows the journey of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and perilous path.

Shahid has also been dedicated to refining his physique. He recently shared a gym picture on Instagram, flexing his biceps while standing before a rack of dumbbells, captioning it with “Happy Sunday.”

About Shahid Kapoor's Latest Movie

On the work front, Shahid's most recent release was the action thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema. He also made his web series debut with Farzi this year. Reportedly, Shahid will also be seen in Farzi 2, although there hasn't been an official announcement yet.

In addition to Deva, Shahid has another film alongside Kriti Sanon, which is set to hit theatres on February 9, 2024. The initial look for the movie featured the two actors sitting face to face on a beach, sparking further anticipation from their fans.

