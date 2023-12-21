Tamannaah’s milestones: Here are some interesting facts about the  star on her 33rd birthday

Actress Tamanna Bhatia, widely known as Tamannaah, is ringing in her 33rd birthday today, and as she continues to shine predominantly in South Indian cinema, especially in Telugu and Tamil films, let's delve into her illustrious career and uncover some lesser-known facets about her.

Tamannaah made her initial mark in the film industry with her Bollywood debut in Chand Sa Roshan Chehra (2005). Despite the film not attaining success, she quickly transitioned to the South, starring in Telugu's Sri (2005) and Tamil's Kedi (2006), garnering critical acclaim for her performances.

The path to her debut wasn't conventional, as Tamannaah's talent was first noticed during her school's annual day functions, where she showcased her skills in stage performances. This eventually led to her being offered the lead role in her debut film. Furthermore, she enriched her craft by participating in Mumbai's renowned Prithvi Theatre for a year, and she even featured in the music video Lafzo Mein by Indian Idol winner Abhijeet Sawant.

Tamannaah's versatility and acting prowess are evident in various notable performances:

1. Devi/Ruby - Devi (2016): In this horror comedy, Tamannaah portrayed a double role as Devi and Ruby, showcasing a bold and fascinating side to her artistic capabilities.



2. Avantika - Baahubali (2015): Tamannaah surprised audiences with her role as Avantika, a warrior in SS Rajamouli’s epic Baahubali. Her powerful performance alongside Prabhas highlighted her versatility beyond conventional roles.

3. Anuradha Ganesan - November Story (2021): While November Story may not have achieved commercial success, Tamannaah's portrayal of Anuradha Ganesan in the web series established her as one of the industry's accomplished actors. The series explored the challenges of a daughter caring for her Alzheimer's father while juggling the pressures of her role as an ethical hacker for the police force.

