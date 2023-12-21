Shreyas Talpade discharged from hospital post heart attack, wife Deepti shares a heartfelt note

On December 14, Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack, leading to his immediate hospitalisation. Thankfully, he has now recuperated and returned home. His wife, Deepti, shared a formal statement on Instagram, offering a health update and expressing gratitude for the widespread support received during this challenging period.

Shreyas suffered a cardiac arrest on December 14 and underwent angioplasty after being rushed to the hospital. In a recent Instagram update by his wife, Deepti, he has successfully recovered and been discharged.

Sheryas wife expressed her feeling in her heartfelt note

Accompanied by a heartfelt note, Deepti expressed her thanks for the incredible support and warm wishes. In the caption, she wrote, “Expressing heartfelt gratitude for the incredible support and warm wishes. Your messages have been my pillar of strength. I may not have replied individually, but each one is deeply appreciated. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Alongside the note, Deepti shared, “My life, Shreyas, is back home safe and sound. Today I know the answer to my question, God Almighty. He was with me that evening when this drastic event happened in our lives. I don't think I'll ever question his existence henceforth.”

Reportedly, Shreyas experienced a heart attack in the evening after completing the shoot for Welcome To Jungle in Mumbai. He collapsed after the heart attack and was swiftly taken to Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai. The hospital authorities confirmed that he underwent a successful angioplasty around 10 pm on the same day, and his condition is stable. “He was admitted late in the evening, and the procedure happened at around 10 pm. He is now doing fine and should be discharged in a few days,” stated the hospital.

Looking ahead, Shreyas is set to appear in Welcome To The Jungle and Kangana Ranaut’s directorial - Emergency, where he will portray the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.