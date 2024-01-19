Percussionist Sivamani turns mundane baggage delay at Kochi airport into a private concert

Over the last couple of days, the news about flights getting delayed due to unforeseeable weather conditions has been going around and while what we see on most occasions is angry passengers, renowned Indian percussionist Sivamani, turned the situation around into a private concert.

A passenger on the flight that got delayed, Sivamani decided to drum up the energy by entertaining his fellow passengers with his talents. Using his drumsticks and the railings of the conveyor belt as drums, he belted out AR Rahman's Humma Humma and it was phenomenal. As soon as he finished his performance, he gave a big smile and a thumbs up to the crowd and walked away while the crowd applauded him.

The spontaneous performance was captured by a fellow passenger who captioned the video; ''It's been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated, we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger,'' X user Sheetal Mehta wrote.

The video of the performance went viral. Take a look at it here:

It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger. pic.twitter.com/DJXe3rjFZZ — Sheetal Mehta (@SheetalMehta) January 17, 2024

They were in awe of the artist for taking what could've been a boring and often annoying wait and turning it into a musical moment. They were also praising the musician for not being a typical VIP. Some users took it upon themselves to correct Sheetal Mehta for calling Sivamani a “fellow passenger” and informed her of the legend he is.

''That's not just any fellow passenger. That's the Legendary percussionist Sivamani sir...lucky you guys get a live performance from him for free and it's humble of him that he didn't throw any VIP tantrum of his own,'' one of the users corrected.

Sivamani is commonly known by his stage name Drums Sivamani. He plays a bunch of instruments including drums, octoban, darbuka, udukai, ghatam and kanjira. He was awarded the title of Padma Shri in 2019 as well.

