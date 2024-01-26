Shah Rukh Khan, Jr NTR and others share patriotism-filled posts on Republic Day 2024

India is ablaze with its celebration on the 75th Republic Day, commemorating the historical moment when our constitution came into effect. Many celebrities took to social media and extended warm wishes on this occasion. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan , Akshay Kumar , Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Kamal Hassan, Mahesh Babu and more shared patriotism-filled posts.

Akshay Kumar shared a clip on X along with Tiger Shroff, holding the national flag with the song Vande Mataram playing in the background. He captioned it “New India, new confidence, new vision, our time has come. Happy Republic Day, Hind…Jai Bharat”

Anupam Kher, on the other hand, posted a video of the rehearsal of the Bombay Sappers Republic Day parade and captioned it in Hindi, which translates to “Congratulations and wishes to all Indians on this Republic Day, this video is from a WhatsApp forward. This unit is headed by a lady officer Maj. The voice of an ordinary man is recorded in the video, how much pride is there in his voice. This is the pride of India, Jai Hind! Long Live Mother India!”

Also Read: Here are a few ideas on how to best spend your Republic Day weekend

Alia Bhatt posted a clip of the Indian Tri Colour and wrote “ Happy Republic Day”, followed by the song Ae Watan from the movie Raazi. Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma also posted on their Instagram stories with a video of the tricolour to wish their fans.

Sharing a wish earlier this evening on Republic Day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo of himself with the tri-colour flag and said, "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day…. May the Tiranga always fly high, symbolising the unity, strength and pride of our nation. As Indians, let’s contribute towards the progress and prosperity of our country. Jai Hind."

The RRR actor, Jr NTR took to X (formerly Twitter) and said, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day!