Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures of her vacation in Switzerland

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently on a vacation to Switzerland with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, and son Neil, shared dreamy photographs from their holiday on Friday.

The pictures, clicked at Grindelwald, shows the Kitchlu family in winter outfits. They are posing against the beautiful snow laden mountains. Kajal is adorably holding and hugging her baby son, while some snaps show them cutely playing and enjoying the locales.

The string of photos were captioned as, "From fresh snowfall to hot Rostis- our winter holiday in a minute". Fans took to the comment section and left comments such as, "awwww". One user wrote, "brilliant pics".

Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020, in a private ceremony. She gave birth to a boy on April 19, 2022. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal last featured in Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. She next has Indian 2, Uma, and Satyabhama in the pipeline.

