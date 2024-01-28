Renowned Bengali actor Sreela Majumdar passes away aged 65

Bengali actress Sreela Majumdar, known for her powerful performances in films by esteemed directors like Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, and Prakash Jha, breathed her last at her Kolkata residence on Saturday. The 65-year-old actor, who had been battling cancer for the past three years, is survived by her husband and son.

Sreela’s demise has led to an outpouring of condolences, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing her grief. She hailed the late artiste as a formidable actor, emphasising her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema. Banerjee lamented the loss, stating, “It is a big blow to the Bengal film industry, and we shall miss her stellar presence. My condolences to her family.”

Sreela had a significant collaboration with acclaimed director Mrinal Sen, delivering standout performances in films such as Ekdin Pratidin (And Quiet Rolls the Dawn, 1980), Kharij (The Case is Closed, 1982), and Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine; 1981). Her work was lauded by critics and audiences alike.

Venturing into Bollywood, Majumdar showcased her acting prowess in Shyam Benegal’s Mandi (Market Place, 1983), Prakash Jha’s Damul (Bonded Until Death, 1985), and Utpalendu Chakraborty’s Chokh (Eye, 1983). In total, she graced 43 films with her talent.

Apart from her acting, Sreela made a mark with her sensitive voice dubbing for Aishwarya Rai in Rituparno Ghosh’s Chokher Bali (A Passion Play, 2003). Her last on-screen appearance was in Kaushik Ganguly’s Palan, a sequel to Ekdin Pratidin, which received critical acclaim last year.

Bengali film actor Rituparna Sengupta, who shared the screen with Sreela in several films, expressed her condolences, noting the veteran’s memorable performances. Sengupta lamented the industry's potential underutilisation of Sreela’s talent, highlighting the void left by her passing.