Taapsee Pannu cheers for the Jonas Brothers’ electrifying debut at Lollapalooza India

Mumbai witnessed an exhilarating evening as global pop sensation Nick Jonas, flanked by his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, took the stage for their first-ever concert in India at Lollapalooza. The electrifying event drew not only enthusiastic fans but also Bollywood stars, with Dunki actor Taapsee Pannu stealing the spotlight.

Taapsee, accompanied by friends including Abhilash Thapliyal from Aspirants and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati, shared a delightful moment on her Instagram. Dressed in an elegant grey ensemble, Taapsee grooved to Nick’s beats, captioning the video, “Jijaji stage par hain” (brother-in-law is on stage). The term ‘jijaji’ is a playful reference often used by the Indian paparazzi for Nick, acknowledging his marriage to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra.

The crowd’s earlier cheers of ‘jiju, jiju’ during Nick’s performance became the backdrop for the video, capturing the infectious energy of the evening. Fans and social media enthusiasts further amplified the excitement by sharing the video across platforms.

Abhilash, who collaborated with Taapsee in Dobaaraa, posted pictures from the concert, showcasing camaraderie with his co-stars. He playfully referred to Nick Jonas as ‘Jiaaa Ji’ in a caption accompanying an on-stage photo. In another video, as Nick left the stage, Abhilash humorously invoked a popular Bollywood dialogue from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, pleading, “Jiaa Ji, tussi ja rahe ho, tussi na jao (brother-in-law, are you leaving? please don't leave).”

Post their electrifying performance at Lollapalooza, the Jonas Brothers joined a grand welcome party hosted by Natasha Poonawalla. The star-studded event saw the attendance of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora, and other notable figures.

On a personal note, Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018, are proud parents to a daughter named Malti Marie, who recently celebrated her second birthday. The Jonas Brothers’ enthralling debut in India marked a memorable musical celebration, resonating with fans and leaving a lasting impression on the Bollywood glitterati.