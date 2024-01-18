Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra visit a temple in LA with daughter Malti Marie to celebrate her second birthday

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s second birthday with a heartwarming blend of joy, spirituality, and family togetherness. The couple, along with Malti and Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra, embarked on a special journey to seek blessings at a temple. Priyanka shared glimpses of the enchanting visit, capturing the essence of the day.

The festivities began with Malti adorned in a flower garland, radiating innocence in her pyjamas, pigtails, and a tiny bindi. Transitioning into her Elmo-themed birthday bash, Malti sported a pink top, red pants, and an adorable tiara, complemented by heart-shaped sunglasses. The family’s visit to the temple showcased a tender moment as Priyanka cradled Malti in her arms, emphasising the significance of seeking blessings together.

Madhu joined the family for the temple visit, contributing to the joyous occasion. Priyanka’s social media chronicles also captured Malti’s delightful reactions during a puppet show and her sheer happiness while indulging in a bag of snacks, embodying the innocence of childhood celebrations.

Previously, the Chopra-Jonas family marked Malti’s birthday with an intimate beach gathering, featuring friends and family. Priyanka's poignant caption reflected the profound impact Malti has had on their lives, calling her as a ‘miracle’ at the tender age of two. The online outpouring of love extended from celebrities like Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, and Naomi Campbell.

