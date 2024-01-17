Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas don stylish colourful sweatshirts as they celebrate daughter Malti Marie’s second birthday [PICS]

Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Wednesday to share heartwarming moments from the second birthday celebration of his and Priyanka Chopra’s adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The intimate Elmo-themed birthday party, held on January 15, featured close friends and family, providing a glimpse into the joyous occasion.

Sharing pictures of the celebration, Nick captioned the post, “Our little angel is 2 years old [heart emoji].” Fans flooded the comments section with love and adoration for the sweet family. The post garnered appreciation for the delightful snapshots, with fans expressing their admiration for Malti.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra rings in 2024 with heartwarming moments with Nick Jonas, Malti in Mexico [PICS]

The proud parents, Nick and Priyanka, chose to keep the celebration cosy and comfortable, donning cute sweatshirts that harmonised with the event's colour theme. Nick sported a pink printed sweatshirt paired with brown pants, while Priyanka opted for an orange hoodie sweatshirt coordinated with track pants. Nick added a stylish touch with sneakers, rings, and a metal bracelet watch, while Priyanka accessorised with dainty bracelets, heart-shaped sunglasses, and stacked bracelets, completing the look with centre-parted open tresses.

Little Malti looked adorable in a peplum knit cardigan, featuring a delightful baby pink shade, red pants, and heart-shaped embroidered patterns in pink and red hues. The two-year-old's outfit was complemented by colourful bead bracelets, heart-shaped sunglasses, a pink sequinned crown, and dainty earrings, capturing the hearts of fans who showered her with love and compliments.

The Elmo-themed birthday cake stole the spotlight, adorned with red frosting, Elmo features, and a special 2-shaped stick, along with a card proclaiming ‘Malti Marie's Sweet Treats.’ Nick also shared a snapshot of clay artwork, wooden blocks spelling Malti's name, and flowers that added an artistic touch to the celebration.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra credits family for playing a significant role in the actress’ upbringing

The post featured additional pictures of Nick’s brothers and friends, showcasing the festive atmosphere and joy shared among loved ones. Fans expressed their excitement, with one writing, “Ok, this is adorable, and imma need an Elmo-themed bday now.” Nick’s Instagram post provided a heartwarming glimpse into Malti's second birthday celebration, creating lasting memories for the Jonas-Chopra family.