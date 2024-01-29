Ranbir Kapoor reacts to the criticism against 'Animal' for promoting toxic masculinity

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was one of the biggest hits of 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film managed to gain impressive numbers at the box office but did not sit well with some sections of society. It received a lot of criticism for promoting toxic masculinity. In a recent chat, Ranbir, the lead actor addressed the criticism and claimed that the film has started a healthy discussion about the subject.

In an interview with comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Ranbir said, "There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation. If something is wrong, if you don’t show that it is wrong, and unless conversation starts in the society, we will never realise it."

During the same interview, Ranbir also talked about the time on set with Bobby Deol and recalled how the crew reacted when the actor removed his shirt during the last fight sequence. He said, "My trainers were taking my photos in the gym because I was the first one to remove my shirt in the film. So, when I removed my shirt the whole unit started clapping that ‘hero ne shirt nikali', but two days later, when Bobby removed his shirt, my trainer and I began crying."

Speaking of Animal, in the film Ranbir portrays an intense role where he's constantly seeking his father's approval played by Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Bobby in a dark role and his performance received thumbs up from critics and audience alike.

