Amy Jackson engaged to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick in Switzerland

Dear Gossip Girl fans, Chuck Bass is now engaged! The actor who was dating Amy Jackson, seen in films like Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha, Freaky Ali and more, proposed to her amidst the snow-clad mountains of Gstaad.

The duo shared photos from their dreamy proposal in Switzerland and while Amy wrote, "Hell Yes," Ed captioned the post, "I hit the jackpot." Their photos left the fans astonished and many from the industry dropped congratulatory remarks.

Lisa Haydon commented, “Awww love congrats and glacier 3000.” Athiya Shetty wrote, “Congratulations.” Kriti Sanon left a comment saying, “Omg! Congratulations Love.”

Kiara Advani being one of the first to respond, dropped hearts for the lovebirds. Fans overflowed the comment section, wanting to see a reaction from Leighton Meester who played Queen B/Blair Waldorf. Another one wrote, "After you’re married, we better get a video of her saying I’m Mrs. Chuck Bass.”

Take a look at the post here:

For the unversed, after a two-year-long relationship, Ed proposed to Amy in the middle of a bridge in Gstaad, Switzerland, in the classic one-knee-on-the-ground gesture. Their story began in 2021 when Amy Jackson met Ed Westwick at Silverstone race track during an Aston Martin Event. They casually chat about their dogs which soon laid the foundation for their bonding and connection that would soon lead to blossom into something more.

