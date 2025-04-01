Aamir Khan's ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta share Eid selfies ata family gathering

The celebration was attended by Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare, his mother Zeenat Hussain, and sisters Nikhat Hegde and Farhat Datta.

Kiran, known for directing Laapataa Ladies and Dhobi Ghat, shared a series of candid photos from the gathering on Instagram. The pictures featured Aamir’s mother Zeenat in a stunning blue suit, along with Aamir’s sisters and Reena, all dressed in vibrant traditional attire. The highlight was a warm selfie of Kiran with Reena, radiating friendship and family spirit.

In her caption, Kiran expressed her gratitude: “Eid at Ammi’s - who is the best and most beautiful hostess - is a celebration with family, friends, and always the best feast! We hope and pray this year brings peace and happiness to us all…”

Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and they share two children, Ira and Junaid. He married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple welcomed their son Azaad in 2011 through IVF surrogacy. They announced their separation in 2021. Recently, Aamir revealed that he’s dating Gauri Spratt on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

During Eid, Aamir was also seen with his sons Junaid and Azaad, twinning in white outfits for a family photo at his Bandra home.

On the work front, Aamir’s upcoming project is Sitaare Zameen Par, a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna. The film is a sequel to Aamir’s 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par and is based on the Spanish film Champions. It stars Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh.