UK schools integrate Netflix’s Adolescence to tackle misogyny and online harm

The decision to showcase Adolescence in schools aligns with growing concerns over children's exposure to harmful online content, including misogynistic narratives propagated by influencers like Andrew Tate. The initiative aims to foster discussions that counteract toxic online influences and promote a more informed and respectful digital culture among students.

While the series has been lauded for its timely and sensitive portrayal of these issues, some drama schools have voiced concerns about the "stars from nowhere" narrative, advocating for recognition of the diverse training backgrounds of the young actors involved.