UK schools integrate Netflix’s Adolescence to tackle misogyny and online harm

Netflix's acclaimed series Adolescence has been integrated into the UK secondary school curriculum to address critical issues such as misogyny, online radicalisation, and the importance of healthy relationships. The four-episode drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, who is accused of murdering a classmate, delving into the profound effects of social media influences on youth.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has endorsed this initiative, highlighting the show's relevance in sparking essential conversations among teenagers. He remarked that viewing the series with his own children was impactful, emphasising the need to address the harmful effects of online content on young people.
The decision to showcase Adolescence in schools aligns with growing concerns over children's exposure to harmful online content, including misogynistic narratives propagated by influencers like Andrew Tate. The initiative aims to foster discussions that counteract toxic online influences and promote a more informed and respectful digital culture among students.
While the series has been lauded for its timely and sensitive portrayal of these issues, some drama schools have voiced concerns about the "stars from nowhere" narrative, advocating for recognition of the diverse training backgrounds of the young actors involved.