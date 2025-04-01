Priyadarshan confirms ‘Hera Pheri 3’; here’s all we know till now

The hype for Hera Pheri 3 has been massive for years now, with the fans eagerly awaiting the comeback of the much-loved trio—Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. Although earlier efforts to make the sequel with a new cast did not work out, fate has brought the original cast and director Priyadarshan back
In a recent development, Priyadarshan has assured that he will start working on Hera Pheri 3 in 2026. Although Priyadarshan did not direct Phir Hera Pheri, he is set to helm the third installment. Speaking of the task at hand, he said in an interview, “I will start working on Hera Pheri 3 next year. It will be challenging as people have high expectations." He stuck to creating clean, sensible humour that keeps pace with changing audience trends.
In an interview, Priyadarshan admitted he never imagined Hera Pheri would become a cult classic. “I was certain the film would work, but its huge popularity was not anticipated,” he said. The original 2000 film faced skepticism due to its cast because Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were not well-known comedians at that time.
The official announcement happened on Priyadarshan’s birthday, when Akshay Kumar responded to his offer with excitement, saying, “Sir!! It’s your birthday, but I got the best gift of my life. Let’s do some more Hera Pheri!”
Alongside the iconic trio, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham will reportedly join the cast. The movie will boast its signature brand of humour since it will incorporate contemporary storytelling. While Priyadarshan works on this colossal project, audiences already anticipate seeing Baburao, Raju, and Shyam again on the silver screen.