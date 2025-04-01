Priyadarshan confirms ‘Hera Pheri 3’; here’s all we know till now

In a recent development, Priyadarshan has assured that he will start working on Hera Pheri 3 in 2026. Although Priyadarshan did not direct Phir Hera Pheri, he is set to helm the third installment. Speaking of the task at hand, he said in an interview, “I will start working on Hera Pheri 3 next year. It will be challenging as people have high expectations." He stuck to creating clean, sensible humour that keeps pace with changing audience trends.