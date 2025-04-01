Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram exude timeless elegance in a special shoot for couturier Karan Torani

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in Karan Torani creations

In a powerful visual narrative, Randeep and Lin effortlessly embody the spirit of India's cultural richness. The campaign celebrates the vibrant and living nature of Indian traditions, which are not merely confined to history, but are present in the everyday lives of the people.

The true essence of the series, highlights how these traditions are more than ceremonial—they are a source of strength, identity, and lessons that continue to resonate with each generation.