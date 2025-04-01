Randeep Hooda and wife Lin Laishram exude timeless elegance in a special shoot for couturier Karan Torani
Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have come together to showcase a perfect blend of old-world charm and regal sophistication for a special campaign by designer Karan Torani. The newly released images, which have already garnered incredible attention on social media, highlight the essence of India’s living, breathing culture—one that is constantly evolving while remaining deeply rooted in its timeless traditions.
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram in Karan Torani creations
In a powerful visual narrative, Randeep and Lin effortlessly embody the spirit of India's cultural richness. The campaign celebrates the vibrant and living nature of Indian traditions, which are not merely confined to history, but are present in the everyday lives of the people.
The true essence of the series, highlights how these traditions are more than ceremonial—they are a source of strength, identity, and lessons that continue to resonate with each generation.
The collection, titled Juloos, is a celebration of Ramleela, a very coveted festival celebrated in India. Karan writes on his social media, "I first saw Randeep Hooda in Monsoon Wedding (2001), and even as a young learner, I felt the depth of his craft, an artiste who lives, breathes, and dissolves into his characters. From there on to Highway and Swatantra Veer Savarkar, his performances are not just seen but felt, embodying what true artistry should do-move, inspire, and transform."
"When I shared the vision of Juloos, both Randeep and Lin didn't just come on board; they became pillars of this madness- standing for hours under Delhi's relentless summer sun, pushing for the perfect shot, and ensuring the spirit of the campaign was alive in every frame. But true greatness lies beyond the screen- they ensured checking in on every model, every dancer, asking if they were cared for, fed, and held with the same respect as them. That is where the true essence of an artiste lies-not just in talent, but in empathy," he adds.