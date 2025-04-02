Divya Bharathi denies rumours linking her to GV Prakash's divorce; issues statement

Responding to ongoing rumors that falsely linked her to the situation, Divya took to Instagram to set the record straight. She wrote, "My name has been dragged into a personal family issue that has absolutely no connection to me. I have no involvement in G V Prakash's family matters. To be clear, I would never date an actor, especially a married one."

She continued, "I have stayed silent up until now, thinking these unfounded rumors didn't deserve my attention. However, this has now crossed a line."

Divya concluded with a firm statement: "I will not allow my reputation to be tarnished by baseless allegations. I am a strong, independent woman, and I refuse to be defined by gossip. It's time to focus on creating a positive world, not on spreading negativity. Please respect my boundaries. This is my first and final statement on this matter. Thank you."

It's important to note that G V Prakash and Saindhavi, both well-known figures in the entertainment industry, publicly announced their separation in 2024. They clarified that their decision to part ways was mutual and not influenced by any external factors, in contrast to the speculations circulating online.

Saindhavi also addressed the rumours, emphasising that the character assassination based on false claims was unacceptable and reiterated that their divorce decision was made for their mutual well-being. On March 24, 2025, the couple officially filed for a mutual divorce.